The Devils are 7-9-10 on their home ice. New Jersey averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 59 total minutes.

The Kings have gone 8-19-4 away from home. Los Angeles has given up 38 power-play goals, killing 74.7% of opponent chances.

AD

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 35 points, scoring 19 goals and collecting 16 assists. Blake Coleman has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

AD

Anze Kopitar has collected 47 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 30 assists for the Kings. Alex Iafallo has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (undisclosed), Sami Vatanen: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.