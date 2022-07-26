Devils sign D Jonas Siegenthaler for 5 years, $17 million

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a five-year, $17 million contract extension starting next season.
Siegenthaler, 25, set career highs last season in games played (70), assists (13), points (14), shots (92), and in all-time, on-ice metrics. He led all New Jersey defensemen in hits, ranked second on the team in blocked shots, and was third in short-handed time on ice/time on ice.
Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, Siegenthaler signed a two-year contract worth $2.25 million.
Siegenthaler was acquired from Washington in April 2021 in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick that year.
In four NHL seasons, Siegenthaler has appeared in 175 games and has three goals and 24 assists. He was Washington’s second-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft.
