Hischier’s new contract that kicks in next season counts $7.25 million against the salary cap. The 2017 first overall pick was set to be a restricted free agent this summer.

The 20-year old from Switzerland has 37 goals and 64 assists for 101 points in his first 157 regular-season NHL games. Along with 2019 No. 1 pick Jack Hughes, Hischier is part of the next generation of stars for New Jersey, which has made the playoffs just one in the past seven years.