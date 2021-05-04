NOTES: Devils F Miles Wood and Bruins F Charlie Coyle missed the third period with undisclosed injuries. ... Devils rookie D Ty Smith aggravated an injury Monday and will not play. Veteran Matt Tennyson will replace him. ... New Jersey D Jonas Siegenthaler, who has missed the past seven games because of COVID-19, has started skating with the team. Fellow D P.K. Subban has missed the past nine because of the pandemic. ... Bruins F Trent Frederic was in the lineup for the third time since April 6.