Devils stop 6-game slide with 4-2 win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves for the Devils, who were 0-5-1 since a win at home against Chicago on Dec. 6. It was Blackwood’s first start since Nov. 3.

Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen had goals for Florida, which has lost two straight and five of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves.

RED WINGS 7, LIGHTNING 4

DETROIT — Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom’s fourth goal of the season snapped a tie early in the third period and sent Detroit past Tampa Bay to snap a season-worst six-game losing streak.

Detroit’s previous victory was 4-2 at Tampa Bay on Dec. 6. The Lightning are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with the Red Wings accounting for two of those defeats.

Tampa Bay goalie Brian Elliott retrieved a loose puck behind his net and attempted to rim it around the boards. Detroit center Joe Veleno intercepted and quickly fed Soderblom for the tap-in into a vacated net 3:48 into the third.

Michael Rasmussen and captain Dylan Larkin both scored twice for the Red Wings. David Perron and Olli Maatta had their other goals. Perron and Rasmussen scored empty-netters to ice it.

Nikita Kucherov, Ross Colton, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn scored for the Lightning. Tampa Bay went 0 for 5 on the power play, including a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:53.

Ville Husso stopped 34 shots for Detroit and ended his 0-3-2 slump.

Elliott made 24 saves but dropped to 8-2 this season.

AVALANCHE 2, CANADIENS 1, OT

DENVER — Mikko Rantanen scored 1:51 into overtime, Artturi Lehkonen had a goal in his first game against his former team, and Colorado beat Montreal for its fifth win in six games.

After Jonathan Druin couldn’t finish for the Canadiens in close, the Avalanche broke on a 2-on-1 and Devon Toews fed Rantanen for his 22nd goal.

Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves and the banged-up Avalanche did just enough to win their third straight.

Anthony Richard scored his first NHL goal and Jake Allen stopped 34 shots for the Canadiens, who have dropped four of five.

PREDATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO — Roman Josi and Thomas Novak scored in the third period, and Nashville handed Chicago its eighth straight loss.

Matt Duchene and Nino Niederreiter also scored as the Predators earned their second consecutive win since a six-game slide. Juuse Saros made 37 saves.

Chicago dropped to 3-18-4 in its last 25 games. It has been outscored 35-9 during its eight-game slide, matching its longest losing streak of the season.

Connor Murphy and MacKenzie Entwistle scored for the last-place Blackhawks, and Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots.

