The Devils are 13-18-6 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has scored 14 power-play goals, converting on 13% of chances.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake McCabe leads the Sabres with a plus-two in 13 games this season. Kyle Okposo has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Miles Wood leads the Devils with 11 goals and has 16 points. Jesper Bratt has 9 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dylan Cozens: out (upper body), Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body), Jack Eichel: out (upper body).

Devils: None listed.

