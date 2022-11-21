Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEWARK, N.J. — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey during its run. Stuart Skinner made 23 saves, but had the puck taken off his stick by Hischier early in the second period to set up the go-ahead goal by Mercer into a wide-open net.

FLAMES 5, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA — Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists to lead Calgary over slumping Philadelphia.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Dillon Dubé, Rasmus Andersson and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames, who were playing the third contest of a six-game trip. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves.

Tanner Laczynski and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who have lost seven in a row. Carter Hart made 25 stops.

BRUINS 5, LIGHTNING 3

TAMPA, Fla. — Patrice Bergeron got his 1,000th career point with a second-period assist and Boston ended Tampa Bay’s four-game win streak.

Bergeron became the fourth Boston player and 94th in NHL history to reach the milestone with the second assist on Brad Marchand’s goal at 15:08 that gave the Bruins a 4-1 lead.

David Krejci, Nick Foligno, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 17-2. Linus Ullmark made 32 saves.

Boston needs two wins to match the 1929-30 Bruins squad that started the season a franchise-best 19-2.

Nick Paul scored twice and Rudolfs Balcers had the other Lightning goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

