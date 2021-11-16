The three-time All Star had 494 points (137 goals, 357 assists) in 1,048 regular-season games with Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Los Angeles.
“As I look back, it’s hard to encapsulate and thank the great number of people who supported and guided me both as a player and a person throughout my career,” Phaneuf said in a statement. “I was very fortunate to play in the NHL for a long time.”
Phaneuf was dealt to the Maple Leafs in 2010 in a seven-player deal. He was named captain before the 2010-11 season, and held the position until he was traded to the Senators in 2016.
“Congratulations to Dion Phaneuf on his retirement,” former Ottawa teammate Marc Methot tweeted. “He was my first NHL fight and I despised playing against him. Once I got to know him, I realized how great of a teammate he was. Very funny, vocal, an awesome leader and now a good friend.”