Doan spent all 21 NHL seasons with the Coyotes, starting with the franchise’s last season in Winnipeg before moving to the desert in 1996. He served as Arizona’s captain the final 13 years of his career before retiring after the 2016-17 season.
A two-time NHL All Star, Doan holds numerous team records, including games played, goals, assists and points. His No. 19 was retired by the team in 2019.
“I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Doan said. “I am extremely proud to have played my entire career for the Coyotes and all I want is for this franchise to be successful on and off the ice.
