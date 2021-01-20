Kailer Yamamoto was credited with the opening goal for Edmonton after the Maple Leafs fumbled the puck into their own net in the first.
Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves, Josh Archibald scored into an empty net with 1:06 left.
Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves.
The team will meet again Friday night at Scotiabank Arena in the second of nine North Division meetings between the clubs in the abbreviated schedule.
