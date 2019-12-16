Koskinen made 17 saves in the third period. He allowed only Tyler Seguin’s goal with 2:37 to play after the Stars had pulled goalie Ben Bishop for an extra skater.

Koskinen withstood a barrage of seven shots within 2 ½ minutes early in the third and had two more saves on a late-game Dallas power play.

AD

The Oilers scored twice in the first period, with Connor McDavid assisting on both goals. McDavid passed to Zack Kassian in the slot for a wrist shot past Bishop at 8:07.

AD

Draisaitl scored on Edmonton’s second power play with a wrist shot from the right circle at 14:13. He took a pass from Alex Chiasson for his 21st goal this season, sixth on the power play. The Oilers have 34 power-play goals.

Bishop finished with 26 saves.

Edmonton ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) and pulled even with Pacific Division leader Arizona at 42 points.

Dallas had a five-game point streak (4-0-1) before the loss. The Stars are 2-1-1 since Rick Bowness took over as interim head coach.

AD

NOTES: McDavid has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 11 career games against Dallas. ... McDavid (59 points) and Draisaitl (57) are 1-2 in the NHL scoring race. ... Edmonton’s six power plays were the most against Dallas since the Stars faced eight on Nov. 5 against Colorado. Seven of the nine penalties in the game were for tripping. ... The Oilers were 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Complete a two-game trip at St. Louis on Tuesday.

Stars: Play on Thursday at Tampa Bay in the first of two games in two nights in Florida.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD