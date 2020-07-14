Draisaitl, a big forward from Germany, finished first in points with 110 in 71 games before the season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He played with and apart from captain Connor McDavid in his career year.
MacKinnon helped injury-ravaged Colorado clinch a top four seed in the Western Conference. The 24-year-old Canadian had 43 more points than his next-closest Avalanche teammate.
Panarin, a 28-year-old Russian, had 95 points in his first season with New York, helping the Rangers speed up their rebuild. They qualified for the expanded 24-team playoffs as the 11th seed in the East.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.