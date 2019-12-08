The Sabres are 5-8-3 on the road. Buffalo has given up 24 power-play goals, killing 73.6% of opponent chances.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 19 goals and has totaled 52 points. Jujhar Khaira has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 18 goals and has recorded 41 points. Victor Olofsson has recorded 12 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-4-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body), Zack Kassian: day to day (lower body).

Sabres Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

