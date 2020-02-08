Nashville started the scoring 12 minutes into the first period as Smith poked a backhand off a rebound past Oilers goalie Mike Smith for his 12th goal of the season.

With Predators goalie Juuse Saros keeping the Oilers off the board, Nashville made it 2-0 with three minutes to play in the second period when Bonino was able to tip in his 17th goal of the season off a shot by Dan Hamhuis.

Edmonton got a power-play goal with nine seconds left in the second when Connor McDavid’s shot hit Chiasson on the way to the net and was accidentally kicked into the net by Nashville’s Kyle Turris.

The Oilers tied the game four minutes into the third when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made a deft backhand pass to Draisaitl, who moved up the left side and sent a shot off the post and in.

Draisaitl gave Edmonton the lead on a 4-on-3 power play with seven minutes left in the third, sending a shot into the top corner for his 31st of the season.

Nashville pushed hard to even the score in the final minute, but Edmonton was able to hang on.

NOTES: It was the second of three meetings between the teams, with the Oilers winning the first encounter 4-2 on Jan. 14 in Edmonton. ... The Predators are averaging 3.56 goals per game on the road this season, which is good for third-most in the NHL. ... In the Edmonton net, Smith was playing in his 600th NHL game. He came into the contest with a record of 256-245-72. ... Out with injuries for the Oilers were Joakim Nygard (hand), Kris Russell (concussion) and James Neal (foot), while the Predators were without Ryan Ellis (upper body) and Calle Jarnkrok (illness).

UP NEXT

Predators: Close out a four-game trip in Vancouver on Monday.

Oilers: Finish a three-game homestand against Chicago on Tuesday.

