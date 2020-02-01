Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead at 4:13 of the third period as Kailer Yamamoto feathered a pass through to him. Draisaitl beat Allen glove side for his second of the game and 29th of the season.

St. Louis had a great opportunity with a late third period power play and pulled Allen for the extra attacker, but Archibald picked off the puck and danced his way to open ice to score a short-handed empty-netter with 1:41 left to seal the win.

Edmonton grabbed the early lead as Draisaitl opened the scoring 5:31 into the first on a slap shot past Allen. It extended his point streak to 10 games.

Jones made it 2-0 just 17 seconds later as his long shot trickled through Allen, giving the young defenseman his second career NHL goal

St. Louis only had three shots on Koskinen in a first period that also saw Edmonton hit two posts.

Perron scored from his knees on a backhand rebound just under 11 minutes into the second for his 23rd goal of the season to pull the Blues to 2-1.

St. Louis tied it early in the third as Tyler Bozak pounced on a bouncing puck during a scramble in front of the Edmonton net and fed it across to Thomas for his ninth at 2:12.

Draisaitl put the Oilers ahead for good just over two minutes later.

NOTES: It was the third and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the Blues winning both previous encounters by 5-2 and 2-1 scores. ... Blues F Alexander Steen played in his 999th NHL game. ... Edmonton F James Neal was a late scratch with a foot injury, with Archibald taking his place on McDavid’s line.

