Drake Batherson scores twice, Senators beat Capitals 5-2

Shane Pinto broke a tie in third and Tyler Motte and Alex DeBrincat added empty-net goals. Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots.

OTTAWA, Ontario — Drake Batherson scored twice in the second period and the Ottawa Senators overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night.

Ottawa took the lead 5:53 into the third when Tyler Motte found a trailing Pinto, who scored on a wrist shot from the slot. Pinto has goals in three straight games.