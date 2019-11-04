Detroit finished 41-41 overall and 15-26 on the road a season ago. The Pistons averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 35.7 bench points last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: out (finger).

Pistons Injuries: Derrick Rose: day to day (right hamstring), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring), Tim Frazier: day to day (right shoulder strain), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

