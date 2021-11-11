St. Louis assigned rookie Jake Neighbours to the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL, his junior club. Ineligible for the AHL, the young forward will spend the rest of the season with the Oil Kings but will not burn the first year of his entry-level contract. The 19-year-old Neighbours ended up playing in nine games for the Blues, the maximum he was allowed before his entry-level deal would have kicked in. To take his place, the team recalled Dakota Joshua from the AHL.