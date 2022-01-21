Terry, who was voted into the All-Star game earlier this week, has missed three games. Goalie John Gibson, Anaheim’s other All-Star selection, returned Wednesday after missing five games due to COVID-19.
“It’s not the ideal situation, but every team has dealt with it. We’re just going to do the best we can and weather the storm,” Stothers said.
Anaheim was leading the Pacific Division in late December but has dropped four straight and gone 2-7-1 in its last 10 games. The Ducks are tied for second in the division with the Los Angeles Kings at 45 points.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports