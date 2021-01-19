Anaheim went 29-33-9 overall and 9-10-2 in division action a season ago. The Ducks scored 182 total goals last season, 27 on power plays and 10 shorthanded.
Minnesota went 8-10-1 in division play and 16-16-2 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Wild scored 46 power play goals on 216 power play opportunities last season.
The teams meet for the second straight game.
INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.
Wild: None listed.
