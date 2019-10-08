Andrei Svechnikov and Haydn Fleury each had two assists as the Hurricanes matched the 4-0-0 start by the Hartford Whalers in 1995-96, before the club moved to Carolina.

AD

Evgenii Dadonov, Keith Yandle and MacKenzie Weegar scored for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov had two assists.

AD

Sergei Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Sam Montembeault to start the second period. Montembeault finished with 19 saves.

Dzingel’s second goal extended Carolina’s lead to 5-0 at 1:31 of the second. The Panthers got on the board when Weegar flipped in a loose puck from in front at 3:51.

Yandle’s power-play goal with 10:26 left in the third closed the Panthers to 5-2. Dadonov made it 5-3 on a power-play goal with 4:08 left.

Aho scored into an empty net with 1:19 remaining.

The Hurricanes got four goals in a span of less than 12 minutes during the first period.

AD

Staal gave them a 1-0 lead when he poked in the puck from in front after it deflected off a defenseman’s skate at 6:48. Teravainen made it 2-0 when he deflected in a point shot from Fleury at 11:04.

Hamilton stretched the advantage to 3-0 when he wristed a pass from Svechnikov into the net at 15:37. Dzingel’s power-play goal with 1:46 left in the first made it 4-0.

AD

NOTES: Yandle became the fifth player in NHL history and first born in the United States to play in 800 consecutive games. He joined Doug Jarvis (964), Garry Unger (914), Steve Larmer (884) and Andrew Cogliano (830). ... Reimer, acquired by the Hurricanes from the Panthers on June 30, made his first start against his former team.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Visit the New York Islanders on Friday.

Panthers: At the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD