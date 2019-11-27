The Bruins are 9-2-5 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is second in the league recording 10 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.2 assists.

In their last matchup on Nov. 2, Boston won 5-2. David Pastrnak recorded a team-high 3 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 13 goals, adding six assists and totaling 19 points. Anthony Duclair has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 25 total assists and has collected 42 points. David Krejci has recorded three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Senators: 7-3-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: Cody Goloubef: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins Injuries: Brett Ritchie: out (illness), Patrice Bergeron: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

