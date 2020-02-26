The Stars are 18-10-4 in road games. Dallas has surrendered 37 power-play goals, stopping 81.4% of opponent chances.
In their last meeting on Oct. 3, Boston won 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with a plus-24 in 64 games played this season. Pastrnak has totaled seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with a plus-13 in 62 games played this season. Tyler Seguin has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.
Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.
INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.
Stars: Stephen Johns: day to day (upper body).
