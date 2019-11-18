The Ducks have gone 4-5-0 away from home. Anaheim averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Nick Ritchie leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson has recorded 32 total points while scoring eight goals and adding 24 assists for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jakob Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 17 points, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists. Ryan Getzlaf has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: day to day (upper body).

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

