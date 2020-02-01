The Senators are 7-7-4 against the rest of their division. Ottawa leads the NHL with 12 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

In their last matchup on Oct. 2, Toronto won 5-3. Auston Matthews recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 36 goals, adding 24 assists and totaling 60 points. Mitchell Marner has recorded 10 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with a plus-12 in 49 games played this season. Tierney has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-4-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.