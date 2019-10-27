Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 16-19-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Panthers compiled an .892 save percentage while allowing 3.2 goals on 30.5 shots per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Oilers Injuries: Joel Persson: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Matheson: out (undisclosed).

