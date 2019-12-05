The Kings are 4-8-1 against Pacific Division opponents. Los Angeles has converted on 11.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 11 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 21, Los Angeles won 5-1. Tyler Toffoli recorded a team-high 3 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 19 goals, adding 32 assists and totaling 51 points. Leon Draisaitl has totaled three goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Anze Kopitar has collected 27 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Kings. Nikolai Prokhorkin has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body), Zack Kassian: day to day (lower body).

Kings Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

