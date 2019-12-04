The Senators have gone 4-11-1 away from home. Ottawa averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 32 assists and has recorded 51 points this season. Draisaitl has totaled four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 14 total assists and has recorded 17 points. Anthony Duclair has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body), Zack Kassian: day to day (lower body).

Senators Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

