The Blues are 22-6-4 in Western Conference play. St. Louis has surrendered 29 power-play goals, killing 80.5% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Dec. 18, St. Louis won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 50 assists and has recorded 77 points this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

AD

David Perron leads the Blues with 22 goals and has recorded 52 points. Alex Pietrangelo has collected 11 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Blues: Alexander Steen: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: day to day (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.