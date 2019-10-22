Edmonton finished 21-24-5 in Western Conference action and 17-19-5 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Oilers averaged 2.8 goals and 4.7 assists per game last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body).
Oilers Injuries: Josh Archibald: out (illness), Joel Persson: day to day (undisclosed).
