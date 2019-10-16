Philadelphia went 37-37-8 overall and 18-19-4 on the road during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Flyers compiled an .895 save percentage while allowing 3.2 goals on 32.3 shots per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Oilers Injuries: Josh Archibald: out (illness), Alex Chiasson: day to day (illness).

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

___

