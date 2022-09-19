Edmonton Oilers giving Jake Virtanen a tryout

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers signed Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout agreement on Monday, two months after the former Vancouver forward was found not guilty of sexual assault.

Virtanen was charged in January in connection with an incident in a downtown Vancouver hotel room in September 2017. He was with the Canucks when the allegations surfaced in May 2021 and the team placed him on leave and bought out his contract the following month. He was found not guilty in July.