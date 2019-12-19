The Penguins have gone 6-6-2 away from home. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 17.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, Edmonton won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 59 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 39 assists. Leon Draisaitl has totaled five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 17 goals and has 36 points. Evgeni Malkin has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Oilers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: Evgeni Malkin: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

