The Flames are 7-6-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.
In their last meeting on Jan. 11, Calgary won 4-3. Elias Lindholm scored a team-high two goals for the Flames in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 49 assists and has recorded 76 points this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-eight in 51 games played this season. Lindholm has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.
Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.
Flames: None listed.
