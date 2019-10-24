Washington finished 48-26-8 overall with a 24-15-2 record on the road a season ago. The Capitals averaged 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Oilers Injuries: Joel Persson: day to day (undisclosed).
Capitals Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD