Edmonton Oilers (21-17-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Eichel and Buffalo square off against Edmonton. Eichel currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 53 points, scoring 25 goals and totaling 28 assists.

The Sabres are 11-5-3 at home. Buffalo has given up 33 power-play goals, killing 73.8% of opponent chances.

The Oilers are 11-9-1 on the road. Edmonton has scored 39 power-play goals, converting on 30.2% of chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 8, Buffalo won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel has recorded 53 total points while scoring 25 goals and adding 28 assists for the Sabres. Sam Reinhart has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Zack Kassian leads the Oilers with a plus-four in 39 games played this season. James Neal has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .877 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.