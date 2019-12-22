The Senators are 5-5-2 against the rest of their division. Ottawa leads the league with seven shorthanded goals, led by Jean-Gabriel Pageau with three.

The Sabres are 6-5-1 against division opponents. Buffalo has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 74.3% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Buffalo won 4-2. Eichel totaled four goals for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pageau leads the Senators with a plus-19 in 37 games played this season. Anthony Duclair has scored 11 goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Eichel leads the Sabres with a plus-16 in 36 games played this season. Victor Olofsson has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Senators: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Sabres: Johan Larsson: day to day (undisclosed), Evan Rodrigues: day to day (lower body).

