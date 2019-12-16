The Maple Leafs are 5-5-1 against division opponents. Toronto has surrendered 24 power-play goals, killing 76.7% of opponent opportunities.

The Sabres are 6-4-1 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Buffalo has scored 20 power-play goals, converting on 18.7% of chances.

Toronto took down Buffalo 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has recorded 34 total points while scoring 19 goals and collecting 15 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Eichel leads the Sabres with a plus-14 in 34 games played this season. Victor Olofsson has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-1-4, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Tyson Barrie: day to day (ankle).

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

