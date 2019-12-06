The Canucks have gone 6-3-3 in home games. Vancouver leads the NHL with 30 power-play goals, led by Elias Pettersson with six.

The Sabres have gone 5-8-2 away from home. Buffalo has scored 17 power-play goals, converting on 18.1% of chances.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettersson leads the Canucks with 32 points, scoring 12 goals and collecting 20 assists. Quinn Hughes has totaled 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Eichel leads the Sabres with 39 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 21 assists. Victor Olofsson has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: Rasmus Dahlin: out (upper body).

