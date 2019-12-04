The Sabres are 5-7-2 in road games. Buffalo has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 74.7% of opponent chances.

Calgary defeated Buffalo 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-five in 29 games played this season. Matthew Tkachuk has recorded four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Marco Scandella leads the Sabres with a plus-12 in 21 games played this season. Eichel has recorded nine goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: Rasmus Dahlin: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

