The Islanders are 16-3-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is last in the NHL recording 28.3 shots per game.

The Sabres are 6-4-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Buffalo has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 18 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, New York won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has recorded 27 total points while scoring 13 goals and collecting 14 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Eichel leads the Sabres with 46 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 24 assists. Victor Olofsson has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-2-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Nick Leddy: day to day (lower body).

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

