The Ducks are 10-16-4 in road games. Anaheim averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 91 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 16, Anaheim won 5-2. Jakob Silfverberg recorded a team-high 3 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel leads the Sabres with 31 goals, adding 37 assists and totaling 68 points. Sam Reinhart has recorded four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 25 total assists and has collected 36 points. Derek Grant has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Curtis Lazar: day to day (illness), Rasmus Dahlin: day to day (upper body), Kyle Okposo: out (upper body).

Ducks: Erik Gudbranson: day to day (upper body), Ondrej Kase: day to day (head).

