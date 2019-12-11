The Sabres are 9-3-3 on their home ice. Buffalo has scored 18 power-play goals, converting on 17.5% of chances.

The Predators are 5-5-1 on the road. Nashville ranks seventh in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel leads the Sabres with a plus-13 in 32 games played this season. Victor Olofsson has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 19 total assists and has recorded 26 points. Calle Jarnkrok has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-2-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

