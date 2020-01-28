The Senators are 6-7-4 against the rest of their division. Ottawa leads the league with 10 shorthanded goals, led by Jean-Gabriel Pageau with three.

In their last meeting on Dec. 23, Ottawa won 3-1. Pageau totaled two goals for the Senators.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel has recorded 62 total points while scoring 28 goals and adding 34 assists for the Sabres. Sam Reinhart has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

AD

Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 23 total assists and has collected 27 points. Chris Tierney has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 1-5-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.