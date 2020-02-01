Evan Rodrigues also scored for Buffalo, which stopped a three-game slide. Carter Hutton made 22 saves for his irst win since a 4-3 overtime victory against San Jose on Oct. 22.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Columbus, which was coming off a nine-day break. It was his fifth goal in three games since missing 13 with a rib injury.

CANADIENS 4, PANTHERS 0

MONTREAL — Jeff Petry had four assists, Carey Price made 29 saves and Montreal snapped Florida’s six-game win streak.

Nick Suzuki, Artturi Lehkonen, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens, who improved to 6-2-0 in their last eight games.

It was Price’s third shutout of the season and No. 47 of his career. Petry recorded his first career four-point game.

Playing their first game since Jan. 21, the Panthers were shut out for the first time this season. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots.

Florida center Aleksander Barkov left in the second period after taking a hit from Shea Weber along the end boards.

CANUCKS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT

NEW YORK — Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into overtime, and the Canucks earned their fifth consecutive victory.

J.T. Miller and Tim Schaller also scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom had 34 saves. The Pacific Division-leading Canucks improved to 14-3-0 since Dec. 19.

Michael Dal Colle, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders in their third consecutive loss on home ice. Thomas Greiss made 20 saves in his third straight start.

Hughes sent a wrist shot past Greiss for the winning goal. It was the first career multigoal game for the 20-year-old defenseman.

JETS 5, BLUES 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead Winnipeg over St. Louis.

The Jets snapped a five-game losing streak and are 12-12-2 at home this season.

Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding in net for the Jets, stopping 38 shots. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves for the Central Division-leading Blues.

Andrew Copp, Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine scores for Winnipeg.

Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis.

RANGERS 1, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT — Henrik Lundqvist made 33 saves for his first shutout of the season and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period, giving the Rangers a win over Detroit.

The Rangers also beat Detroit at home on Friday night and have won six of nine games.

Detroit has lost eight straight games for the third time this season and has at least 15 fewer points than the rest of the league.

Jonathan Bernier gave the Red Wings a chance to compete, stopping 30 shots.

STARS 3, DEVILS 2, OT

NEWARK, N.J. — Joe Pavelski scored 1:39 into overtime to lift Dallas over New Jersey.

Mattias Janmark broke into the Devils zone and took the initial shot, and Pavelski knocked the rebound past goalie Louis Domingue.

Jason Dickinson and Joel Kiviranta also scored for Dallas and Ben Bishop made 29 saves as the Stars improved to 3-4-0 in their last seven games.

Kevin Rooney and Nico Hischier scored for New Jersey, while Domingue stopped 28 shots. New Jersey, well out of the playoff chase in the Eastern Conference, has picked up points in its last three contests (1-0-2).

MAPLE LEAFS 2, SENATORS 1, OT

TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored on a power play at 3:54 of overtime, leading Toronto over Ottawa.

Jason Spezza scored in regulation for Toronto, which got 24 saves from Michael Hutchinson.

Mark Borowiecki scored for Ottawa. Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots.

FLYERS 6, AVALANCHE 3

PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee scored two goals each and seldom-used reserve goaltender Alex Lyon made 28 saves to earn his first win in nearly two years as Philadelphia beat Colorado.

Sean Couturier assisted on three of the Flyers goals, including when he capitalized on a sloppy Colorado turnover eight minutes into the third period, stole a pass, and fed Farabee for a goal that would eventually count as the winner, putting the Flyers up 4-2.

Matt Niskanen and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia.

Nikita Zadorov, Mikko Tantanen, and Andre Burakovsky scored for Colorado.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, PREDATORS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith scored, Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves and Vegas blanked Nashville.

The Golden Knights have won two straight, including at Carolina on Friday night. Vegas held Nashville to its lowest shots on goal total of the season at 19 and ended the Predators’ two-game winning streak.

Fleury finished his third shutout of the season and 59th in his career, breaking a tie with Nashville’s Pekka Rinne and tying Evgeni Nabokov for 18th all-time. Rinne stopped 36 of 38 shots.

BRUINS 6, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — NHL scoring leader David Pastrnak matched his career high with his 38th goal, Torey Krug scored twice and Boston had three power-play goals in the second period to surge past Minnesota.

Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who improved to 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and Jaroslav Halak had 25 saves.

Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild.

Pastrnak, who also had two assists, broke a tie on the league leader board with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin. After tallying 35 goals in 82 games in 2017-18 and 38 goals in just 66 games in 2018-19, the 23-year-old right wing from the Czech Republic reached 38 goals in his 53rd game this season.

David Krejci added two assists, one of five players with multiple points against goalie Devan Dubnyk.

BLACKHAWKS 3, COYOTES 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Patrick Kane scored in the overtime shootout and ran his points streak to 12 games, and Corey Crawford stopped both shootout attempts he faced, leading Chicago past Arizona.

Brandon Saad scored twice in regulation and the Blackhawks won their first game out of the break and sixth of their last seven. Crawford finished with 40 saves.

Brad Richardson and Conor Garland scored for the Coyotes, who have lost five straight and are 1-5-3 in their last nine games. Arizona has lost all three games out of the break, including back-to-back overtime games at home.

Goaltender Antti Raanta had 42 saves, including a dramatic save of Saad’s backhander at 14:29 of the third period. Raanta was on his stomach and flipped his back legs and skates in the air to deflect the puck — like a scorpion.

