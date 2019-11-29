John Tavares had two goals for the Maple Leafs, and Dmytro Timashov and Kasperi Kapanen also scored. Michael Hutchinson made 30 saves. It was Toronto’s first loss under new coach Sheldon Keefe, who replaced Mike Babcock on Nov. 20.

The Leafs were all over Buffalo early on, opening up a 2-0 lead, before the Sabres turned the tables and answered with four straight goals in the second period.

Tavares opened the scoring with 1:06 remaining in the first period, collecting a setup from winger Ilya Mikheyev in the right circle for an easy finish. Tavares picked up his second of the game 1:21 into the second, poking home a rebound after his initial shot fell wide.

Skinner began Buffalo’s surge 5:45 into the second, taking a drop pass from Johan Larsson and beating Michael Hutchinson to the glove side for his 10th goal of the season.

Eichel evened the score midway through the second, racing out of the penalty box and ripping a hard wrist shot into the top corner. It was his 15th goal of the year.

Mittlestadt made it 3-2 with 7:52 left in the second, redirecting a shot from the point by defenseman Marco Scandella. It was Mittlestadt’s first point since Oct. 22, snapping a streak of 15 games.

Olofsson made it 4-2 before the end of the second on a terrific setup by Eichel. The Buffalo captain danced in the offensive zone — taking the puck from Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin and spinning him around — before spotting Oloffson in the right circle, and the defenseman beat Hutchinson high to the glove side.

Timashov got the Leafs back in it 6:50 into the third, burying Jason Spezza’s feed from the slot with a one-timer.

Vesey restored Buffalo’s two-goal lead midway through the third, taking advantage of a bad Toronto miscue. Vesey stole the puck from Andreas Johnsson in the slot and beat Hutchinson with a deke through the goalie’s legs.

Kapanen made it 5-4 with 7:50 remaining, tucking a shot inside the right post on a pass from Nic Petan.

Eichel sealed it with an empty-net goal with 27 seconds remaining.

NOTES: The Sabres again dressed seven defenseman and 11 forwards. It’s a strategy that coach Ralph Krueger has utilized in recent games. C Curtis Lazar, LW Evan Rodrigues and C Jean-Sebastien Dea were scratched for Buffalo. ... Sabres D Rasmus Rahlin remains out with a concussion. Dahlin is on injured reserve. ... He missed his second game after being injured on Nov. 25 against Tampa Bay. ... C Alexander Kerfoot, C Nicholas Shore and D Martin Marincin were scratched for Toronto.

UP NEXT:

The Maple Leafs and Sabres meet again Saturday night in Toronto.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

