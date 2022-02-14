Eichel was acquired on Nov. 4 in a trade with Buffalo for a package including forwards Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs. Then he had surgery on Nov. 12 and began practicing with the Golden Knights on Jan. 11.

The 25-year-old was cleared for full contact last week and will return in time to face the league’s hottest team, the Colorado Avalanche.

“At the end of the day, it’s hockey,” Eichel said. “I’ve been doing it since I was a kid, so I’ll just try to find my game, get as comfortable as I can as quickly as possible and I think I’ll be all right.”

Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon and coach Peter DeBoer, both were elated that the team’s prize acquisition will debut. But they also had bad news for Vegas on Monday, announcing captain Mark Stone was placed on long-term injured reserve because of a lingering back injury.

“Our No. 1 priority is Mark Stone’s health,” McCrimmon said. “It’s clearly not in a place where it needs to be for him to be successful. It’s not in a place it needs to be for our team. He will be missed but I genuinely believe we are doing the right thing with him.”

The move allows Vegas to make room on its roster under the NHL salary cap.

Without Stone, DeBoer said it gives him an extended opportunity to do what he’s done all season, and that’s experiment with his lines by using a plethora of offensive weapons that now includes Eichel.

“We’re gonna look at some different combinations, and some different things,” DeBoer said. “I think what Jack allows us to do is really gives us some center depth that can potentially create some mismatches. ... I don’t know what will stick but we’re gonna try some things.”

