Aleksander Barkov also scored a highlight-reel goal in the second period for Florida.
Teuvo Teravainen and Tony DeAngelo each scored goals for the Hurricanes, who had lost three of four — all on the road — since returning from a shorter layoff. Frederik Andersen finished with 28 saves.
JETS 6, WILD 3
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele had the fifth hat trick of his career and added an assist to lead Winnipeg over Minnesota.
Cole Perfetti had a goal and assist, and Kyle Connor and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets. Blake Wheeler had four assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for Winnipeg, which is 4-2-1 in its last seven games.
Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello and Dmitry Kulikov scored for the Wild, who are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games. Their two losses have been to Winnipeg. Zuccarello added an assist and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists. Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports