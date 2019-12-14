Tampa Bay got goals from Brayden Point and Jan Rutta. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves.

The Lightning dropped to 8-7-1 at home, matching the total of losses (32-7-2) from all of last season.

Tampa Bay’s overall record this season is 16-12-3. The Lightning, who tied an NHL-record for wins (62-16-4) in 2018-19, didn’t lose their 12th game in regulation until Feb. 28 (49-12-4).

Lightning star Nikita Kucherov, last season’s NHL MVP, left midway through the second after taking John Carlson’s shot off the right foot-shin area and did not return.

Rutta stopped a 30-game goal drought at 11:16 of the third but Oshie put the Capitals up 4-2 just 1:03 later.

Wilson added an empty-netter.

Backstrom opened the scoring at 6:42 of the first. Rutta was getting ready to make a pass when teammate Ondrej Palat skated in front of him behind the net on a breakout play and had the puck go off his skate right to Backstrom in the low slot.

Samsonov kicked out his left leg to stop an in-close back-hander by Mikhail Sergachev early in the first. Kevin Shattenkirk sent a shot from a tough angle behind Samsonov later in the period but the puck went through the crease along the goal line and went off the post.

Soon after Vasilevskiy made a short-handed glove save when Carl Hagelin’s shot that went off Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, Point tied it a 1 from the slot 5:45 into the second.

NOTES: Washington is 15-2-1 on the road. ... Backstrom has 14 goals and 61 points in 51 games against Tampa Bay. ... Kucherov assisted on Point’s goal and has a 12-game point streak (nine assists, 18 points) against the Capitals.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Columbus on Monday night.

Lightning: Host Ottawa on Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

