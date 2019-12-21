Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Par Lindholm had the other goal for the Bruins, who have won just once in their last eight games (1-5-2). Jaroslav Halak finished with 25 saves.

Boston had been 10-3-1 lifetime at home against Nashville.

Ellis beat Halak with a wrister from the bottom of the left circle for the winner after getting a pass from Ryan Johansen.

AD

Bergeron had tied it when he tipped Pastrnak’s shot from the left circle past Rinne with 65 seconds left in the third period. He nearly won it when he had a close flip shot from the edge of the crease with about 30 seconds left.

AD

Trailing 2-1 in the third, the Predators tied it when — with Rinne off for an extra skater during a delayed penalty — Forsberg came around the net and tucked the puck into the goal inside Halak’s right pad and the post at 7:35.

Josi’s second of the game came 35 seconds later when Halak came charging way out before diving to try and poke a loose puck away, but the Predators’ captain got to it near the boards, turned and fired a shot into the wide-open net.

AD

With Forsberg off for roughing late in the second period, Torey Krug made a backhand pass from along the boards to Bergeron in the slot, where he one-timed a shot inside the left post to give Boston a 2-1 lead with 47.7 seconds left in the period.

Early in the second, Halak made a nice pad stop on Matt Duchene’s wrister from the slot before Lindholm made it 1-0 at 7:30 when he skated hard to get his stick on the rebound of Brett Ritchie’s shot from the right circle. The puck ended up trickling into the net off Predators defenseman Kyle Turris’ knee as he went to the ice with Lindholm.

AD

Nashville tied it a little less than five minutes later when Josi slipped a backhander from the slot past Halak, who looked like he may have been screened when Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson cut in front of him as Josi was firing his shot.

AD

Stumbling through their toughest stretch of the season, Boston coach Bruce Cassidy has been preaching lately the team’s need to get back to its identity. They failed to close out another tight game at home, falling to 0-1-4 in their last five at TD Garden.

NOTES: Cassidy sat two-thirds of his fourth line for the game, replacing David Backes and Joakim Nordstrom in the lineup with Ritchie and Lindholm. “Sometimes it’s a way to get certain players attention,” Cassidy said after the morning skate. “This is a little bit of that. I’m not putting it all on David Backes or Nordie. Let’s see where it leads us.” ... Defensemen Josi (33 points) and Ryan Ellis (28) are the Predators’ top two scorers. ... Boston D Charlie McAvoy turned 22-years-old Saturday. ... Backes and Nordstrom were both dressed in festive Christmas suits sitting in the press box. ... The teams meet again in Nashville on Jan. 7.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Arizona on Monday night.

Bruins: Host Washington on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD